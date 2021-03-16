Renaissance Group LLC Has $567,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

