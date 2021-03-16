Renaissance Group LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 845,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WNS opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

