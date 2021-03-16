Renaissance Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,628 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ADUS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

