Ren (REN) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $118.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.62 or 0.00658308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026104 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035822 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

