Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 83,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.

