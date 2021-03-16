Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.