Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

