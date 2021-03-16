Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

EW stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

