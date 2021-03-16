Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

