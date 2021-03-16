Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,434,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.