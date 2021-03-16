Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $126.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $6,310,499. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.