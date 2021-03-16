Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

