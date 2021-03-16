Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.