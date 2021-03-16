ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RGBOQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. ReGen Biologics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About ReGen Biologics
