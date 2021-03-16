ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGBOQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. ReGen Biologics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get ReGen Biologics alerts:

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.