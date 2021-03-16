Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $65.77.

