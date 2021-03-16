Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,916. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

