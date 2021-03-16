Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

