Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

