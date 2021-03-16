Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.