Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

