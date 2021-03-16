Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 214,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.