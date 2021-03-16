Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.