Redd (RDD) Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,295.39 or 0.99919936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00079422 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

