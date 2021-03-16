Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

