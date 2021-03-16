Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RCRT stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.91. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

