Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Empire (EMLAF)

Empire (OTCMKTS: EMLAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Empire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

3/11/2021 – Empire had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2021 – Empire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill.

3/11/2021 – Empire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

1/22/2021 – Empire had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of EMLAF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259. Empire Company Limited has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

