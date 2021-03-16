Raymond James Raises Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $40.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $25,435,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $4,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

