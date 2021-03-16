Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Scott A. Curtis Sells 10,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RJF opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

