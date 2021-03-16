Raymond James Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $73.47 on Monday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.