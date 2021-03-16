Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $20.23 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

