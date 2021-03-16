Rally Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.04 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Rally has traded 165.1% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $54.07 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

