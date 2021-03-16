RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $647.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.17 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

