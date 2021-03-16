Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

