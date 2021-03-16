Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,668. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

