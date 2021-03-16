Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.42. 108,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,542. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

