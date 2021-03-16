Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

VGSH remained flat at $$61.52 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

