Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,402.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,402.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

