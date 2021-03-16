Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 1,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.