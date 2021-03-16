Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.