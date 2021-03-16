Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.