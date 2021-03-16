Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 4,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

