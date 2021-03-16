Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,466,000 after purchasing an additional 740,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

