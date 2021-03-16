Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Vale makes up 2.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vale by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vale by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 456,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,324,246. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

