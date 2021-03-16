Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up about 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 163.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 31.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 382.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in POSCO by 15.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,924. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

