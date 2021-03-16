Qtron Investments LLC Buys 540 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.53. 21,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.51. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

