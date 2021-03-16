Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 808 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.13. 506,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

