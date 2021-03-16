QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0914 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00454070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00062186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

