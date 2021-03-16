QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

QCR has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

