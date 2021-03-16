Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.53 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

