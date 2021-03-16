Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Lowered by Analyst

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SURF opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $370.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,721,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,023,435 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

